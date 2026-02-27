Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 6,879 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 576,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $131,323,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $20,495,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NXPI opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,714.05. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

