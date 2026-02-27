Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,166,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,221,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after buying an additional 702,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,264,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,831,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,378,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.