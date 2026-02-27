14,319 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:ELV opened at $322.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

