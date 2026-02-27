Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $48.62 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

