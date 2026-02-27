Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,328 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,131,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 166,372 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $217.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Stories

