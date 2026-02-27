SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,507 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 469,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.