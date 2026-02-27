Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $127,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $94,540,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,031,000.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk formed a partnership with SK hynix to create a global standard for high-bandwidth flash aimed at AI inference — this strengthens SanDisk’s positioning in data-center AI storage and could accelerate enterprise demand for its premium flash products. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $651.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $725.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK

