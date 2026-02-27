Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.19 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

