TD Asset Management Inc Has $62.82 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,418 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 343,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 294,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,650,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 29,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,524,799.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 254,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,833,297.63. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $7,056,430.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,698.49. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 464,579 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Key Headlines Impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat estimates — quarterly revenue came in around $203M, helped by strong Tryngolza sales, showing commercial traction for the lead product. Ionis Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat

Q4 revenue beat estimates — quarterly revenue came in around $203M, helped by strong Tryngolza sales, showing commercial traction for the lead product. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Stifel nudged its price target higher to $77 and maintained a Hold — a modest vote of confidence but the target still sits below the stock’s recent trade, so it’s not a bullish catalyst. Benzinga: Stifel Price Target

Analyst note: Stifel nudged its price target higher to $77 and maintained a Hold — a modest vote of confidence but the target still sits below the stock’s recent trade, so it’s not a bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach — Ionis presented at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences conference and posted its Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck, giving investors more detail on commercialization plans and pipeline milestones. Useful for diligence but not immediately market?moving. Oppenheimer Conference Transcript

Management outreach — Ionis presented at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences conference and posted its Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck, giving investors more detail on commercialization plans and pipeline milestones. Useful for diligence but not immediately market?moving. Negative Sentiment: Soft FY?2026 revenue guidance — Ionis guided revenue of $800–$825M, well below the street (~$895.6M). Management flagged slower uptake for some newer drugs, which put pressure on the stock despite the quarter’s revenue beat. Ionis Guides Below 2026 Sales Views

Soft FY?2026 revenue guidance — Ionis guided revenue of $800–$825M, well below the street (~$895.6M). Management flagged slower uptake for some newer drugs, which put pressure on the stock despite the quarter’s revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/EPS confusion and misses — headlines show mixed EPS outcomes (company reported an adjusted loss in the quarter with some outlets noting an EPS miss vs. consensus), which combined with the weak guide increased uncertainty on near?term earnings power. Press Release / Slide Deck

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.