Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

BBSI opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $687.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,901,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,155,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings matched consensus at $0.64 EPS and revenue was up 5.3% year?over?year — the quarter showed profitability (24.05% ROE) and modest organic growth. MarketBeat Press Release

Q4 earnings matched consensus at $0.64 EPS and revenue was up 5.3% year?over?year — the quarter showed profitability (24.05% ROE) and modest organic growth. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (ex?dividend March 13), supporting income investors.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (ex?dividend March 13), supporting income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and transcripts/highlights are available; commentary gave mixed signals on sales momentum (some outlets called the results “strong,” others noted misses). Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and transcripts/highlights are available; commentary gave mixed signals on sales momentum (some outlets called the results “strong,” others noted misses). Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets this week — Barrington lowered its target to $41 (still “outperform”) and Roth MKM cut to $42 (still “buy”) — signaling lower near?term expectations despite maintained positive ratings. Benzinga

Several analysts cut price targets this week — Barrington lowered its target to $41 (still “outperform”) and Roth MKM cut to $42 (still “buy”) — signaling lower near?term expectations despite maintained positive ratings. Negative Sentiment: Short interest spiked in February (reported at ~717,409 shares, ~2.9% of float on one report), which can amplify downward pressure and volatility.

Short interest spiked in February (reported at ~717,409 shares, ~2.9% of float on one report), which can amplify downward pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged that Barrett missed sales expectations for Q4, feeding the negative reaction despite EPS in line with estimates. Yahoo Finance

Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

