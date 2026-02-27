TD Asset Management Inc Sells 45,482 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $85,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 58.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $42,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Rollins
In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $476,853.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 600,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,959,099.74. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,351 shares of company stock worth $4,554,785. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROL
Rollins Price Performance
ROL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $66.14.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rollins Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.97%.
Trending Headlines about Rollins
Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Price technicals may support the rally — ROL is trading above its 200-day moving average (around $59.17), which can be viewed as longer-term technical support.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several recent headlines refer to people named “Rollins” (NBA and wrestling) and are unrelated to Rollins, Inc.; investors should ignore these for company fundamentals. Ryan Rollins: Cut from a different cloth
- Neutral Sentiment: More unrelated sports coverage — player performance and game recaps do not affect ROL’s pest-control business. Giannis-less Bucks winning with a new ‘recipe.’
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional unrelated sports piece on the same athlete. Bucks guard Ryan Rollins has a secret weapon for stamina
- Neutral Sentiment: Game recap (NBA) — operationally irrelevant to Rollins, Inc. Porter, Rollins lead the Bucks past the short-handed Cavaliers
- Neutral Sentiment: WWE/Seth Rollins coverage — unrelated to the pest-control company. WWE’s Seth Rollins Talks Working Relationship With CM Punk
- Neutral Sentiment: Sports Illustrated profile (unrelated). Ryan Rollins is Whom the Most Improved Player Award is About
- Neutral Sentiment: News items about Brooke Rollins/USDA are about a policy official, not Rollins, Inc.; not directly material. Rollins: USDA to request comments on data WATCH LIVE: Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares at ~$59.36 on Feb. 25 (disclosed filing), reducing her stake by ~20%—insider selling can concern investors about near-term insider conviction. Insider sale SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market take: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues ROL is a quality compounder but “priced for perfection,” highlighting high valuation (PE ~55) and limited margin for disappointment. That narrative can cap upside and increase sensitivity to execution misses. Rollins: Quality Compounder, But Priced For Perfection
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed revenue growth (~9.7% y/y) but a small EPS miss (reported $0.25 vs. $0.27 expected), reinforcing concerns that high expectations are already priced in and making future misses more punitive.
Rollins Profile
Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.
Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rollins
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.