TD Asset Management Inc Sells 45,482 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $85,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 58.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $42,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $476,853.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 600,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,959,099.74. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,351 shares of company stock worth $4,554,785. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.97%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

