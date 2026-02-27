TD Asset Management Inc Sells 15,817 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $64,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 201.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $289.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.45. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.