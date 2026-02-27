TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $65,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

