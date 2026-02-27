TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $65,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of CMG stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42.
- Positive Sentiment: Chipotle’s and other large chains’ improved loyalty programs are helping drive repeat visits and frequency, a demand driver that can support same-store sales and comps recovery over time. Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Reward Loyal Customers. It Brings Them Back.
- Positive Sentiment: Management plans aggressive unit growth (about 350 new restaurants in 2026, emphasizing Chipotlanes) to drive systemwide sales even if comps stay flat — a clear growth lever that offsets near-term traffic weakness. Can Unit Expansion Support Chipotle’s Systemwide Sales in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains generally bullish across the sell-side (average brokerage recommendations favor CMG), which can provide support for the share price and buoy investor confidence. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Chipotle (CMG): Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Today’s uptick in the stock came as the broader market dipped — a market-driven move rather than driven by new company fundamentals. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitors like Cava are reporting strong growth, highlighting an active fast-casual market — a reminder that Chipotle faces resilient peers but not an immediate share-loss signal. Cava trounces fast-casual peers with 22% revenue growth, surpassing $1 billion in sales for the first time
- Negative Sentiment: Recent company results and commentary flagged slowing comps (2.5% comp decline in the quarter), wage-driven margin pressure, softer traffic and new global tariffs — factors that prompted a later downward revision to guidance and raise near-term earnings risk. Is Slower Comps and Rising Costs Altering The Investment Case For Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in February (about a 19.6% increase to ~36.5M shares, ~2.8% of float), which can add selling pressure or volatility if negative news continues; days-to-cover remains modest (~1.5 days) so moves could be amplified on catalysts.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
