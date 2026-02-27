TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 57,509 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $70,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,961,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after buying an additional 112,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,388,000 after buying an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Allstate by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,655,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,078,000 after buying an additional 172,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $212.57 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

