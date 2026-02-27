TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,139 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $82,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

