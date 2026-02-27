TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 264,639 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $72,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 62.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays set a $116.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

