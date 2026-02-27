EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Silver $AGQ

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,020,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AGQ opened at $174.20 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $431.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

