OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $155.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

