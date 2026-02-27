iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFFree Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.5043 per share. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

