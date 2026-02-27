iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.5043 per share. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

