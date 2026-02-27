GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp $SHIP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 12.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.