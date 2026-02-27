Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 3.0%

PAHC opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $378,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,520.40. The trade was a 82.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,233. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

