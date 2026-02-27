Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 38,437 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,437 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 852,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,464,000 after acquiring an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.3% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 96.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 88.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $925.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.