Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,019 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,608,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,498.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,594,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,871 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 691,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

In related news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $60,240.44. Following the sale, the president owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,898.92. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,049 shares of company stock worth $98,716. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

