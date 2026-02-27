GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,431 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,328,000 after buying an additional 144,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $690,313,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,379,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $224.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.62.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

