JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,602 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $43,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 340,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $134.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

