Bryan Young Sells 2,513 Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) SVP Bryan Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,067,497,000 after buying an additional 364,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,498,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,918,000 after buying an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,565,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.