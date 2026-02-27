Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 200,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $32,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 322.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 121,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 139,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of DNA opened at $9.66 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 188.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

