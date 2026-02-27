Thomas Masney Sells 35,000 Shares of One Media IP (LON:OMI) Stock

One Media IP plc (LON:OMI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Masney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26, for a total value of £9,100.
One Media IP Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of One Media IP stock opened at GBX 24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £97.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. One Media IP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.05 and a 52-week high of GBX 41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.86.
