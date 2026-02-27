Peter Gilbert Sells 4,500 Shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) Director Peter Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
BELFB stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $248.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.70%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Bel Fuse this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research raised near?term and FY2027 EPS estimates (Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY2027), signaling stronger-than-expected fundamentals and potential upside to consensus earnings expectations. This is a supportive catalyst for the stock. Analyst Estimate Revisions
- Positive Sentiment: Board disclosed a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share (annualized $0.28). While the yield is small (~0.1%), the dividend is a modestly positive sign of capital return and management confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in recent reports is inconsistent: mid?February filings showed a drop in shorted shares (~482,749, ~4% of float, ~2.7 days to cover), while later entries are garbled/zero in the feed. Net effect: reduced short pressure earlier in February, but data ambiguity limits a clear market signal. Investors should watch subsequent official exchange short-interest releases.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares at an average price of $234 (?$7.95M). Large insider sales can trigger investor concern about timing or valuation and often weigh on near?term sentiment. CEO Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares at ~$238.75 (~$1.07M), reducing his stake by ~23%. Additional insider selling the same week amplifies perception of executive profit?taking and likely contributed to the intra?day price decline. Director Sale Notice
Several equities analysts have commented on BELFB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.20.
Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
