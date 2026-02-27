Open Text Corporation $OTEX Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Open Text worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $98,882,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,368,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Open Text by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,730,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 810,352 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 789,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Open Text to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Open Text Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Open Text Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

