PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 250,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $8,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,591,198 shares in the company, valued at $963,208,722.18. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $15,921,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,192,450.00.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

