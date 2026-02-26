WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) COO Sells $505,200.00 in Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,201,725.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:WT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 3,387,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The business had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.75 price objective on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Get Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 279,296 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in WisdomTree by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 469,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.