Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 3,729 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Jason Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 4,727,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

