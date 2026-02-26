Patrick Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,240,339.28. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 5.8%

AXON traded up $30.01 on Thursday, hitting $550.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $396.41 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 361.97, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong guidance — Axon reported Q4 revenue ~ $797M (up ~39%) and adjusted EPS that beat estimates; management set FY26 growth targets and a 2028 revenue goal (~$6B) that imply sustained high growth, supporting the rally. Q4 press release

Q4 beat and strong guidance — Axon reported Q4 revenue ~ $797M (up ~39%) and adjusted EPS that beat estimates; management set FY26 growth targets and a 2028 revenue goal (~$6B) that imply sustained high growth, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI adoption and bookings momentum — Management emphasized AI features across devices/software; future contracted bookings rose sharply (reported +43% to $14.4B) and net revenue retention was ~125%, signaling expanding wallet share with existing customers. MarketBeat article

AI adoption and bookings momentum — Management emphasized AI features across devices/software; future contracted bookings rose sharply (reported +43% to $14.4B) and net revenue retention was ~125%, signaling expanding wallet share with existing customers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: several analysts reiterated or maintained bullish views (Buy/Overweight) after the print, and some research notes highlighted the AI-driven platform strength as justification for upside. TipRanks note

Wall Street reaction: several analysts reiterated or maintained bullish views (Buy/Overweight) after the print, and some research notes highlighted the AI-driven platform strength as justification for upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets despite the beat — several firms lowered PTs (Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, UBS) as they re?rate assumptions after the stock’s prior decline; many targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga roundup

Analysts trimmed price targets despite the beat — several firms lowered PTs (Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, UBS) as they re?rate assumptions after the stock’s prior decline; many targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: More disclosure available — the earnings slide deck and the full earnings-call transcript are published for investors who want to dig into bookings cadence, margin assumptions and product cadence. Earnings call transcript

More disclosure available — the earnings slide deck and the full earnings-call transcript are published for investors who want to dig into bookings cadence, margin assumptions and product cadence. Negative Sentiment: Profitability lag — some analysts and commentators note that while revenue growth is accelerating, profitability and margin improvement still need to catch up; investors will watch whether incremental margins materialize as bookings convert to revenue. Motley Fool analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.93.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

