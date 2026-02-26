First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $310.50 and last traded at $310.50, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.00.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.74.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.19%.The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska is a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC?traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank’s consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

