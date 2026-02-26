Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,586 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the January 29th total of 27,243 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 390,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,978. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

