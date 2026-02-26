NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Update

NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the January 29th total of 103 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB remained flat at $38.99 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B., a federal savings bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Through its subsidiary operations, NASB Financial offers a full suite of banking and financial services to individual and business clients. The company’s core activities include accepting deposits, making consumer and commercial loans, and originating mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, NASB Financial provides mortgage banking solutions, including retail mortgage origination, correspondent lending, and loan servicing.

