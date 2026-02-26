Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean Holloway Sells 1,668 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $59,530.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,125.07. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Artivion Stock Up 3.8%
AORT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 56,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,480. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77 and a beta of 1.59. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company beat recent quarterly estimates — revenue grew ~19% year?over?year and EPS topped consensus in the Feb. 12 report, supporting the bullish case for revenue momentum and margin recovery. Earnings & Company Page
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.4% month?over?month to ~1.39M shares, ~3.2% of float), lowering near?term downside pressure from short covering and making upward moves easier to sustain. Short Interest/Insider Page
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional moves show conviction: several funds (Summit Partners, Invesco, Goldman, Two Sigma) increased or initiated sizeable positions in recent quarters, suggesting longer?term buy interest from professional investors. Institutional Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but skewed positive: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a ~$49 average target, though several shops have trimmed price targets or moved to hold — signaling diverging views on near?term upside. Analyst Notes
- Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling across senior management over Feb. 23–24 (CEO James P. Mackin sold multiple blocks totaling tens of thousands of shares, plus sales by the EVP, SVPs and CAO). While filings indicate open?market sales (liquidity/rebalancing), the size and breadth of the dispositions can create short?term selling pressure and investor unease. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 and related officer filings. CEO Form 4 EVP Form 4
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.
Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.
Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.
