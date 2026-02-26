Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean Holloway Sells 1,668 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $59,530.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,125.07. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 3.8%

AORT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 56,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,480. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.77 and a beta of 1.59. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 402.3% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Artivion during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

