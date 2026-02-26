John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 87.2% in February

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,303 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the January 29th total of 10,194 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,983. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.
The John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income coupled with the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is managed by John Hancock Investment Management, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial. The fund’s investment objective emphasizes total return, balancing dividend and option premium income with equity market participation.
The fund pursues its goal by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S.
