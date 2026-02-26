Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,083 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the January 29th total of 43,968 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

Moving iMage Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.52. Moving iMage Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.