FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The firm had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.900-9.600 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from FTI Consulting’s conference call:

Record full?year 2025 results — revenues of $3.79 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $463.6 million and adjusted EPS of $8.83, marking the 11th consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth.

results — revenues of $3.79 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $463.6 million and adjusted EPS of $8.83, marking the 11th consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth. Compass Lexecon disruption materially weighed on results; Economic Consulting revenue declined and management expects econ adjusted segment EBITDA to hit its low point in Q1 2026 and remain a drag in the first half of the year.

materially weighed on results; Economic Consulting revenue declined and management expects econ adjusted segment EBITDA to hit its low point in Q1 2026 and remain a drag in the first half of the year. The outperformance was driven by CorpFin, FLC and Strategic Communications , which posted double?digit organic growth and contributed roughly $135 million of adjusted EBITDA growth, entering 2026 with strong momentum.

, which posted double?digit organic growth and contributed roughly $135 million of adjusted EBITDA growth, entering 2026 with strong momentum. 2026 guidance targets $3.94–$4.10 billion in revenue (midpoint ? 6.1% growth) and GAAP EPS $8.90–$9.60, while management notes higher SG&A (~$45 million) and that EPS is not expected to return to the prior multi?year double?digit pace yet.

Capital and cash priorities include aggressive buybacks in 2025 (5.3M shares for $858.6M, ~$491.8M authorization remaining), continued senior hiring plus planned junior hiring, and weaker operating cash flow partly due to $255M of forgivable loans issued in 2025.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.35. 465,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,689. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.08. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 258.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

