iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,826 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 29th total of 12,192 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briggs Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 22,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028. IBIE was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

