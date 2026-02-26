Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $548.51 and last traded at $543.7880. Approximately 129,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 218,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.22.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $824.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 292.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

