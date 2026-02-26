SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.25 and last traded at C$44.08, with a volume of 292169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.70.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.20.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$694.09 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc is an intermediate gold company with assets located in four jurisdictions: the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. These assets are located within several of the world’s most prolific precious metal districts including the Çöpler mine along the Tethyan belt in Türkiye; the Marigold mine along the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, USA; the CC&V mine in the Cripple Creek Mining District of Colorado, USA; the Seabee mine along the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine along the Bolivian silver belt in Jujuy, Argentina.

