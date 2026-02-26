TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.8820. Approximately 7,530,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,779,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $22.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.69.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.08 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 336.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.