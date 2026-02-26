Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. 23,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 148,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 billion.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer formed in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates integrated steelmaking and rolling facilities and is widely recognized as one of the largest steel manufacturers in Japan and among the leading producers globally. Its business scope spans primary steel production, downstream processing, and a range of steel-related engineering and service activities.

The company’s product offering includes a broad portfolio of steel products such as hot- and cold-rolled flat products, plates, pipes and tubes, coated steels, stainless and specialty steels, and high-strength steels tailored for automotive, machinery, construction, energy and infrastructure applications.

