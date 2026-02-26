Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 19,458,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.Teladoc Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $29,188.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $203,540.75. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,483.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,288 shares of company stock worth $251,684 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,278.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 447,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 768.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

More Teladoc Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations: Teladoc posted a narrower-than-expected GAAP loss (EPS -$0.14 vs. -$0.19 consensus) and revenue of $642.3M slightly above estimates, driven by international and Integrated Care strength which helped offset BetterHelp weakness. Teladoc Tops Q4 Earnings

Q4 results topped expectations: Teladoc posted a narrower-than-expected GAAP loss (EPS -$0.14 vs. -$0.19 consensus) and revenue of $642.3M slightly above estimates, driven by international and Integrated Care strength which helped offset BetterHelp weakness. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded TDOC from Neutral to Buy and set a $7 price target, signaling conviction from a large shop and providing buy-side momentum. BofA Upgrade

Bank of America upgraded TDOC from Neutral to Buy and set a $7 price target, signaling conviction from a large shop and providing buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $9 price target (albeit reduced from $12), underscoring that some sell-side analysts still see meaningful upside based on recovery potential. Piper Sandler Note

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $9 price target (albeit reduced from $12), underscoring that some sell-side analysts still see meaningful upside based on recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided forward revenue range for 2026 ($2.47B–$2.59B) and emphasized investments in AI, insurance partnerships, and international expansion — strategic positives, but longer?term and already partly baked into expectations. 2026 Revenue Projection

Company provided forward revenue range for 2026 ($2.47B–$2.59B) and emphasized investments in AI, insurance partnerships, and international expansion — strategic positives, but longer?term and already partly baked into expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on segment trends and cost actions; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck

Investors can review the full earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on segment trends and cost actions; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Guidance was weaker than Street expectations: Q1 EPS guide (-$0.45 to -$0.35 vs. est -$0.28) and Q1 revenue guide ($598M–$620M vs. est ~$633M) came in below consensus, and FY EPS range (-$1.10 to -$0.70) is wider/poorer than modeled — a primary reason for intra?day pressure before buyers stepped in. Earnings & Guidance

Guidance was weaker than Street expectations: Q1 EPS guide (-$0.45 to -$0.35 vs. est -$0.28) and Q1 revenue guide ($598M–$620M vs. est ~$633M) came in below consensus, and FY EPS range (-$1.10 to -$0.70) is wider/poorer than modeled — a primary reason for intra?day pressure before buyers stepped in. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets and lowered ratings (Cowen to $6 Hold, BMO to $5 Market Perform, Wells Fargo to $6 Equal Weight, Stifel to $6 Hold), signaling more cautious near?term views from parts of the sell side and creating downward pressure despite the beat. Analyst PT Cuts BMO Note

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.