Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Up 14% – Should You Buy?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.9620 and last traded at $45.9620. 1,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.19 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

