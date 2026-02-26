Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Short Interest Down 67.2% in February

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,435 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the January 29th total of 22,643 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,734 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $33.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Hyundai Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

