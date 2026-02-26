Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.79 and last traded at C$22.67, with a volume of 56118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner’s common equity position.

